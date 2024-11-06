Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
David Roddy headshot

David Roddy News: Overcomes illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Roddy (illness) is available for Wednesday's game versus New York.

Roddy could profile as key Wing depth Wednesday night with De'Andre Hunter (knee) Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and Vit Krejci (thigh) all amid extended absences. Roddy has shown efficiency throughout six appearances this season, averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds on 56.4/44.4/84.6 percent shooting in 25.5 minutes per game.

David Roddy
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now