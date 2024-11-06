David Roddy News: Overcomes illness

Roddy (illness) is available for Wednesday's game versus New York.

Roddy could profile as key Wing depth Wednesday night with De'Andre Hunter (knee) Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and Vit Krejci (thigh) all amid extended absences. Roddy has shown efficiency throughout six appearances this season, averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds on 56.4/44.4/84.6 percent shooting in 25.5 minutes per game.