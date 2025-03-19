David Roddy News: Productive in G League win

Roddy played 40 minutes Tuesday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 121-108 win versus San Diego and totaled 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Roddy has scored 20 or more points in three of his seven outings with the Vipers this season. The two-way player has appeared in 30 games so far with the Rockets but hasn't played in an NBA game since Feb. 24 and should remain in the G League for the time being.