David Roddy News: Recalled to NBA on Thursday

The 76ers recalled Roddy from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Thursday.

Roddy will rejoin the parent club, though his future with the Sixers is unclear due to his 10-day contract ending during the All-Star break. The 23-year-old has appeared in one G League outing for the Blue Coats, during which he amassed 31 points (11-23 FG, 9-16 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks over 40 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Motor City Cruise. Roddy could make a case to fill one of Philadelphia's open two-way spots.