David Roddy News: Running with first unit

Roddy is starting Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Roddy will get the nod at power forward due to the unavailability of Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and Larry Nance (hand). Roddy did a bit of everything in his last opportunity as a starter Jan. 15 against Chicago, finishing with four points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 24 minutes.