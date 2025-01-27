Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Roddy headshot

David Roddy News: Running with first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Roddy is starting Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Roddy will get the nod at power forward due to the unavailability of Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and Larry Nance (hand). Roddy did a bit of everything in his last opportunity as a starter Jan. 15 against Chicago, finishing with four points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 24 minutes.

David Roddy
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now