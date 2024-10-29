David Roddy News: Scores nine off bench

Roddy accumulated nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 121-119 loss to the Wizards.

Due to injuries to Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and De'Andre Hunter (knee), Roddy has been able to get some rotation minutes in two straight games. He's been solid for the most part, averaging 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 19.5 minutes during that mini stretch.