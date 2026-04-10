David Roddy News: Season-high 21 points
Roddy supplied 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one block and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 127-107 victory over the Thunder.
Roddy came from nowhere, recording a season-high 21 points, after having tallied four total points for the entire season prior to Friday. This was certainly a silly-season special, and a welcome surprise for anyone who took a chance on him for streaming purposes. If Denver decides to go with a similar strategy for Sunday's final game, look for Roddy to once again be front and center.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Roddy See More