David Roddy News: Signing 10-day deal with Philly

Roddy is planning on signing a 10-day contract with the 76ers on Sunday after he clears waivers, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports.

Roddy averaged 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.8 minutes per game across 27 appearances (three starts) for the Hawks before he was cut to make room for Atlanta's trade-deadline acquisitions. Given all of the injuries in Philadelphia, Roddy could carve out a role, but he's not guaranteed playing time.