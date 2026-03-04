David Roddy News: Signs with Denver
Roddy signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
A first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Roddy has been a standout player with the Raptors 905 in the G League. The Nuggets have had a lot of key injuries, and Roddy is being brought in to provide some emergency depth on the wings.
