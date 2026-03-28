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David Roddy News: Solid stat line in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Roddy had 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals during 37 minutes in Friday's 123-101 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Roddy made meaningful contributions in four different categories while ending up with a double-double against Birmingham. It was his first start for the Gold following his arrival as a two-way asset for Denver in early March. However, with the G League team failing to qualify for the playoffs, the forward may have only a few more chances to play without guaranteed minutes at the NBA level.

David Roddy
Denver Nuggets
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