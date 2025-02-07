David Roddy News: Waived by Atlanta

The Hawks waived Roddy on Friday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Roddy was acquired by Atlanta via trade with Phoenix in July of 2024 and averaged 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists with 47.3/37.2/81.8 shooting splits in 12.8 minutes across 27 games (three starts) this season. The move was done to create roster space for the Hawks' trade-deadline acquisitions, including Caris LeVert (trade pending), Georges Niang (trade pending), Terance Mann (trade pending) and Bones Hyland (trade pending).