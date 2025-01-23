David Singleton Injury: Sits out versus Gold
Singleton (knee) didn't play in College Park's 113-106 loss versus Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Singleton is currently dealing with a left knee sprain and in his absence, Dwight Murray got the start instead. Singleton is currently averaging 3.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.9 rebounds across his 24 appearances this season and his next chance to play will be Thursday's matchup versus the Gold.
David Singleton
Free Agent
