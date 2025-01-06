David Singleton News: Minimal impact in win

Singleton failed to score (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recorded four rebounds over 12 minutes Sunday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 123-111 victory against the Wisconsin Herd.

Singleton sat out of Thursday's matchup against Motor City due to illness and failed to make much of an impact Sunday in his return. He's been far from a reliable source of production for the Skyhawks this season, averaging 4.1 points and 1.3 rebounds through 19 games.