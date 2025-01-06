Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Singleton headshot

David Singleton News: Minimal impact in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Singleton failed to score (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recorded four rebounds over 12 minutes Sunday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 123-111 victory against the Wisconsin Herd.

Singleton sat out of Thursday's matchup against Motor City due to illness and failed to make much of an impact Sunday in his return. He's been far from a reliable source of production for the Skyhawks this season, averaging 4.1 points and 1.3 rebounds through 19 games.

David Singleton
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now