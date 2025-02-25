Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Singleton headshot

David Singleton News: Scoreless in 13 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Singleton (knee) returned to action in Monday's 119-96 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars, finishing scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) with one rebound and one steal in 13 minutes.

Singleton has had a tough time in the G League this season. Through nine appearances, he's hitting 36.0 percent from the field to go with averages of 3.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 18.3 minutes per game.

David Singleton
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now