David Singleton News: Scoreless in 13 minutes
Singleton (knee) returned to action in Monday's 119-96 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars, finishing scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) with one rebound and one steal in 13 minutes.
Singleton has had a tough time in the G League this season. Through nine appearances, he's hitting 36.0 percent from the field to go with averages of 3.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 18.3 minutes per game.
David Singleton
Free Agent
