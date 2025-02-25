David Singleton News: Scoreless in 13 minutes

Singleton (knee) returned to action in Monday's 119-96 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars, finishing scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) with one rebound and one steal in 13 minutes.

Singleton has had a tough time in the G League this season. Through nine appearances, he's hitting 36.0 percent from the field to go with averages of 3.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 18.3 minutes per game.