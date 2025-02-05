David Stockton Injury: Doubles-double in G League loss
Stockton finished with 22 points (7-18 FG, 4-12 3 Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and 12 assists across 33 minutes Tuesday in the G League Valley Suns' 121-120 loss to the Texas Legends.
Stockton had a strong performance in the loss to the Legends, recording a double-double with 22 points and 12 assists. The 33-year-old guard is averaging 13.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season with Valley.
David Stockton
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now