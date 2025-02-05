David Stockton Injury: Doubles-double in G League loss

Stockton finished with 22 points (7-18 FG, 4-12 3 Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and 12 assists across 33 minutes Tuesday in the G League Valley Suns' 121-120 loss to the Texas Legends.

Stockton had a strong performance in the loss to the Legends, recording a double-double with 22 points and 12 assists. The 33-year-old guard is averaging 13.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season with Valley.