David Stockton Injury: Leading scorer in return

Stockton played 27 minutes Monday during the Valley Suns' 121-104 loss versus the Skyforce and compiled 18 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and five assists.

Stockton hadn't played since the team's Dec. 19 loss versus Westchester but had a strong outing in his return Monday as he led the team in both points scored and assists while shooting an efficient 62.5 percent from the field. The 33-year-old has now scored at least 10 points in 12 consecutive games.