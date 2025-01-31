David Stockton Injury: Sits out in G League

Stockton (undisclosed) did not play in Friday's 124-105 win over San Diego.

After logging 30 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Stars, Stockton was sidelined Friday due to an unspecified issue. It's unclear when he will be able to rejoin Valley's lineup. The 33-year-old is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes per game while shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc over 27 contests in the G League this season.