David Stockton News: Flirts with double-double

Stockton recorded 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one rebound, nine assists and one steal over 25 minutes Wednesday during the G League Valley Suns' 136-113 win over the Stockton Kings.

Stockton was his squad's top facilitator in a comfortable victory, falling just one assist shy of his second straight double-double. The 33-year-old has fared well as both a scorer and passer of late, averaging 18.0 points and 8.3 assists over his last four appearances.