David Stockton News: Leads bench in G League win
Stockton contributed 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Saturday's 131-110 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.
Stockton led the G League Suns' bench in scoring, marking his third 20-plus-point outing through 16 G League appearances. The 33-year-old has averaged 15.4 points, 6.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 29.6 minutes per contest.
David Stockton
Free Agent
