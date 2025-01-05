David Stockton News: Leads bench in G League win

Stockton contributed 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Saturday's 131-110 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Stockton led the G League Suns' bench in scoring, marking his third 20-plus-point outing through 16 G League appearances. The 33-year-old has averaged 15.4 points, 6.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 29.6 minutes per contest.