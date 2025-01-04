David Stockton News: Paces G League Suns in win

Stockton produced 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 125-120 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Stockton scored at least 20 points for the first time since dropping a season-high 28 on the San Diego Clippers on Nov. 14. He also dished out double-digit assists for the third time this season, falling one short of tying his season-high mark.