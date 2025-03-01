David Stockton News: Season-high 33 points in win

Stockton finished with 33 points (12-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 114-110 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Stockton's scoring output represented a new season high Friday, and he led the team in assists as well. The 33-year-old has started 12 games this season, averaging 16.8 points, 7.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 31.4 minutes while shooting 45.7 percent from long range with the first unit.