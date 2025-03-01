David Stockton News: Season-high 33 points in win
Stockton finished with 33 points (12-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 114-110 G League win over the Rip City Remix.
Stockton's scoring output represented a new season high Friday, and he led the team in assists as well. The 33-year-old has started 12 games this season, averaging 16.8 points, 7.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 31.4 minutes while shooting 45.7 percent from long range with the first unit.
David Stockton
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now