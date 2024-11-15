Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
David Stockton headshot

David Stockton News: Secures first double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Stockton recorded 28 points (9-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 132-128 victory over the G League San Diego Clippers.

Stockton turned in his best all-around performance of the season by setting new top marks in points and assists. He also saw a sizable uptick in opportunities after averaging 25.7 minutes through his first three appearances.

David Stockton
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now