David Stockton News: Solid production

Stockton tallied 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three steals and an assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's 133-104 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Stockton is a G League veteran and shouldn't be considered a prospect anymore. However, the point guard flirts with double-doubles every time he's active and is an excellent floor general.