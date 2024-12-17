Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Stockton headshot

David Stockton News: Struggles with efficiency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Stockton recorded 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 117-104 loss to the G League's Stockton Kings.

Despite struggling with his outside shot, Stockton was his team's leading scorer in Monday's loss. The 33-year-old guard is averaging 15.1 points, 6.7 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.9 minutes across 11 appearances this season.

David Stockton
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now