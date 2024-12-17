David Stockton News: Struggles with efficiency

Stockton recorded 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 117-104 loss to the G League's Stockton Kings.

Despite struggling with his outside shot, Stockton was his team's leading scorer in Monday's loss. The 33-year-old guard is averaging 15.1 points, 6.7 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.9 minutes across 11 appearances this season.