Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Mitchell is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards with a left quadriceps contusion.

Mitchell was a very late addition to the injury report, and with this being the second leg of a back-to-back set, that doesn't bode well for his status. If Mitchell is held out Monday, the Heat would likely need to turn to Alec Burks and Terry Rozier to soak up some backcourt minutes.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
