Davion Mitchell Injury: Goes through practice
Mitchell (shoulder) was able to practice Monday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Mitchell suffered a left shoulder contusion in Saturday's win over the Rockets, and that's notable because he battled a left shoulder injury earlier this season. It sounds like he's day-to-day, and his status for Tuesday's game versus Brooklyn will be established Monday afternoon or evening when the team releases their injury report.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 264 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 219 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 822 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production26 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 129 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More