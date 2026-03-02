Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell Injury: Goes through practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Mitchell (shoulder) was able to practice Monday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Mitchell suffered a left shoulder contusion in Saturday's win over the Rockets, and that's notable because he battled a left shoulder injury earlier this season. It sounds like he's day-to-day, and his status for Tuesday's game versus Brooklyn will be established Monday afternoon or evening when the team releases their injury report.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
22 days ago
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production
NBA
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production
Author Image
Dan Bruno
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
29 days ago