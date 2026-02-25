Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 1:44pm

Mitchell (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.

Mitchell was able to play through a questionable tag Tuesday against the Bucks, finishing with nine points, eight assists and six rebounds in 28 minutes. If he's unable to play Thursday, the Heat will likely lean on Kasparas Jakucionis and Dru Smith.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
