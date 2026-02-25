Davion Mitchell Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Mitchell (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Mitchell was able to play through a questionable tag Tuesday against the Bucks, finishing with nine points, eight assists and six rebounds in 28 minutes. If he's unable to play Thursday, the Heat will likely lean on Kasparas Jakucionis and Dru Smith.
