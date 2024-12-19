Davion Mitchell Injury: Late addition to injury report
Mitchell is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Nets due to a shoulder injury, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Mitchell is in danger of missing his first game of the season Thursday after being a late addition to the injury report with a shoulder injury. If Mitchell is ultimately ruled out, Jamal Shead will likely receive increased playing time.
