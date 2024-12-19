Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell Injury: Late addition to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 2:57pm

Mitchell is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Nets due to a shoulder injury, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mitchell is in danger of missing his first game of the season Thursday after being a late addition to the injury report with a shoulder injury. If Mitchell is ultimately ruled out, Jamal Shead will likely receive increased playing time.

Davion Mitchell
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now