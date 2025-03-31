Fantasy Basketball
Davion Mitchell Injury: Late addition to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 3:22pm

Mitchell is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards due to a stomach ailment, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mitchell is a late addition to the injury report after feeling sick. He's played at least 30 minutes off the bench in seven straight and eight of Miami's last nine games, so his potential absence would be a big blow.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
