Davion Mitchell Injury: Listed as questionable
Mitchell (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Mitchell remains day-to-day after missing Saturday's game against Memphis. If he's unable to play, the Heat will likely rely on rookie first-rounder Kasparas Jakucionis and Dru Smith.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 212 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 815 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production19 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 122 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 122 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More