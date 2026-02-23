Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Mitchell (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Mitchell remains day-to-day after missing Saturday's game against Memphis. If he's unable to play, the Heat will likely rely on rookie first-rounder Kasparas Jakucionis and Dru Smith.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production
NBA
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production
Author Image
Dan Bruno
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
22 days ago