Davion Mitchell Injury: Out with illness
Mitchell is out for Monday's game against Washington due to an illness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Mitchell was a late addition to the injury report Monday, and be can be considered day-to-day ahead of his next chance to play Wednesday against Boston. With Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) and Duncan Robinson (back) sidelined against the Wizards, the Heat could be forced to get Terry Rozier back into the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now