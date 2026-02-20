Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell Injury: Pops up on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 2:55pm

Mitchell is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to an illness.

Given that the Heat and Hawks tip off at 7:30p.m. ET, Mitchell's late addition to the injury report doesn't bode well for his chances of playing in Friday's contest. Rookie first-rounder Kasparas Jakucionis would be the top candidate to enter the Heat's starting lineup if Mitchell is unable to play.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
