Davion Mitchell Injury: Pops up on injury report
Mitchell is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to an illness.
Given that the Heat and Hawks tip off at 7:30p.m. ET, Mitchell's late addition to the injury report doesn't bode well for his chances of playing in Friday's contest. Rookie first-rounder Kasparas Jakucionis would be the top candidate to enter the Heat's starting lineup if Mitchell is unable to play.
