Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Mitchell (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Mitchell may be held out for maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Mitchell ends up sitting, the Heat could turn to rookie Kasparas Jakucionis.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
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