Davion Mitchell Injury: Questionable for Friday
Mitchell (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Mitchell may be held out for maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Mitchell ends up sitting, the Heat could turn to rookie Kasparas Jakucionis.
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