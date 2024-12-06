Fantasy Basketball
Davion Mitchell

Davion Mitchell Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Mitchell (hip) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against Dallas, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Mitchell was added to the injury report due to right hip stiffness and could miss his first game of the season. The 26-year-old has averaged 3.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds across 22.6 minutes per contest since shifting back to the bench in his last five outings. Jamal Shead will likely see an uptick in playing time if Mitchell is sidelined.

Davion Mitchell
Toronto Raptors
