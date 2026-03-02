Davion Mitchell Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Mitchell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets with a bruised left shoulder.
Mitchell participated in Monday's practice, which is an encouraging sign for his status. In the event that the point guard cannot suit up Tuesday, fantasy managers could turn to Pelle Larsson as a streamer in shallow leagues and Kasparas Jakucionis in deeper settings.
