Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Mitchell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets with a bruised left shoulder.

Mitchell participated in Monday's practice, which is an encouraging sign for his status. In the event that the point guard cannot suit up Tuesday, fantasy managers could turn to Pelle Larsson as a streamer in shallow leagues and Kasparas Jakucionis in deeper settings.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
