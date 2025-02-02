Davion Mitchell Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Mitchell has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to a right foot plantar callus fissure.

Mitchell had been listed as questionable on the Raptors' initial injury report released Saturday, but his condition didn't improve as hoped leading up to Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff, as Toronto downgraded him to doubtful before eventually ruling him out. He'll be joined on the sideline by Jamal Shead (illness), leaving the Raptors without a true backup point guard behind starter Immanuel Quickley, who is expected to be on a minute restriction in his second appearance following an eight-game absence due to a hip strain. Scottie Barnes could end up taking on more ballhandling responsibilities when Quickley is off the court, and the absences of Mitchell and Shead could indirectly reopen a spot in the rotation for Chris Boucher.