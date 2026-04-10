Davion Mitchell Injury: Ruled out versus Wizards
Mitchell (shoulder) is listed as out for Friday's game against Washington.
Mitchell logged 37 minutes in Thursday's 128-114 loss to Toronto, finishing with 15 points, three rebounds and 11 assists. With Mitchell now ruled out for the second game of a back-to-back, Kasparas Jakucionis will likely enter the starting lineup and handle things at the point guard position against one of the worst defensive clubs in the National Basketball Association.
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