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Davion Mitchell Injury: Ruled out versus Wizards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Mitchell (shoulder) is listed as out for Friday's game against Washington.

Mitchell logged 37 minutes in Thursday's 128-114 loss to Toronto, finishing with 15 points, three rebounds and 11 assists. With Mitchell now ruled out for the second game of a back-to-back, Kasparas Jakucionis will likely enter the starting lineup and handle things at the point guard position against one of the worst defensive clubs in the National Basketball Association.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
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