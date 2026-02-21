Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Mitchell (illness) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Mitchell was able to play through a head illness during the Heat's 128-97 win over the Hawks on Friday, when he logged seven points, seven assists, five rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 27 minutes. It appears the illness will prevent Mitchell from playing in the second leg of Miami's back-to-back set Saturday, and his absence will likely result in rookie first-rounder Kasparas Jakucionis being moved into the starting lineup against Memphis.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production
NBA
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production
Author Image
Dan Bruno
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Dan Bruno
21 days ago