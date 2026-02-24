Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Mitchell (illness) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Mitchell was previously listed as questionable, but it appears likely that he will return from a one-game absence. With this news, the Heat won't have to rely on Kasparas Jakucionis and Dru Smith as much.

