Davion Mitchell Injury: Upgraded to probable
Mitchell (illness) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Mitchell was previously listed as questionable, but it appears likely that he will return from a one-game absence. With this news, the Heat won't have to rely on Kasparas Jakucionis and Dru Smith as much.
