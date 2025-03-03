Davion Mitchell Injury: Won't suit up Monday
Mitchell (quadricep) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Washington, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
The left quad contusion is a new injury for Mitchell, and his next chance to play will come Wednesday against Cleveland. With the 26-year-old guard joining Andrew Wiggins (ankle) and Jaime Jaquez (ankle) on the sideline, Terry Rozier, Pelle Larsson and Kyle Anderson are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now