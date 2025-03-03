Fantasy Basketball
Davion Mitchell

Davion Mitchell Injury: Won't suit up Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Mitchell (quadricep) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Washington, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The left quad contusion is a new injury for Mitchell, and his next chance to play will come Wednesday against Cleveland. With the 26-year-old guard joining Andrew Wiggins (ankle) and Jaime Jaquez (ankle) on the sideline, Terry Rozier, Pelle Larsson and Kyle Anderson are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
