Davion Mitchell News: Available Thursday

Mitchell (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the 76ers, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Mitchell is playing through an illness, and there's no indication he'll be limited in any way Thursday. Across his last eight appearances, the fifth-year point guard has averaged 8.9 points, 6.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers in 27.1 minutes per game.