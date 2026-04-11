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Davion Mitchell News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Mitchell (shoulder) will play Sunday against the Hawks.

Mitchell is set to return after a one-game absence, which will likely push Kasparas Jakucionis back to the second unit. Jahmir Young could drop from the rotation entirely with Mitchell active.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
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