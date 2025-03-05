Fantasy Basketball
Davion Mitchell News: Back in starting lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 4:02pm

Mitchell is in the Heat's starting lineup against the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Mitchell was unable to play in Monday's win against the Wizards due to a left quadriceps contusion, but the injury is not severe enough for him to be sidelined for a second straight game. Since being traded by the Raptors to the Heat in early February, Mitchell has averaged 10.1 points, 4.2 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 33.1 minutes per game.

