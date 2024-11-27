Fantasy Basketball
Davion Mitchell

Davion Mitchell News: Back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 27, 2024

Mitchell won't start Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Gradey Dick (calf) and Immanuel Quickley (shoulder) both out, Mitchell moved back into the starting lineup Monday in Detroit, posting three points and three assists in 31 minutes. However, the Raptors want more shooting in the first unit, so Ja'Kobe Walter will make his first career start, sending Mitchell to the bench.

Davion Mitchell
Toronto Raptors
