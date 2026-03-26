Davion Mitchell News: Big workload in win
Mitchell ended Wednesday's 120-103 win over the Cavaliers with 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes.
Mitchell saw another sizable workload in the win, although his usage was relatively low. Across his last 11 games, he's returning 11th-round value in nine-category formats with 10.0 points, 5.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers.
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