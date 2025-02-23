Fantasy Basketball
Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell News: Chips in full stat line in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 7:47pm

Mitchell finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 loss to the Bucks.

Mitchell has carved out a fairly consistent role since landing with Miami, as he's now started in each of his five appearances for his new team. During this stretch, the 26-year-old has averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 32.6 minutes. Although his impact in the box score may not be particularly pronounced, Mitchell should be able to retain boosted fantasy value in deep leagues as long as he's starting over Duncan Robinson and Terry Rozier.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
