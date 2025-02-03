Davion Mitchell News: Cleared for Tuesday
Mitchell (heel) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Mitchell will return to action after missing Sunday's win over the Clippers due to a right foot plantar callus fissure. The 26-year-old will likely receive significant playing time with Immanuel Quickley expected to continue operating under a minutes restriction. Over his last five outings (four starts), Mitchell has averaged 7.2 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per contest.
