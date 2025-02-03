Fantasy Basketball
Davion Mitchell

Davion Mitchell News: Cleared for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Mitchell (heel) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Mitchell will return to action after missing Sunday's win over the Clippers due to a right foot plantar callus fissure. The 26-year-old will likely receive significant playing time with Immanuel Quickley expected to continue operating under a minutes restriction. Over his last five outings (four starts), Mitchell has averaged 7.2 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per contest.

