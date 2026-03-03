Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell News: Cleared to play vs. Nets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 3:09pm

Mitchell (shoulder) is available for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mitchell was added to the injury report ahead of Tuesday's clash due to a bruised left shoulder, but it won't force him to miss any action. The Baylor product will look to begin March on a high note after averaging 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists over 10 February appearances.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davion Mitchell See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
23 days ago
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production
NBA
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production
Author Image
Dan Bruno
27 days ago