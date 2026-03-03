Davion Mitchell News: Cleared to play vs. Nets
Mitchell (shoulder) is available for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Mitchell was added to the injury report ahead of Tuesday's clash due to a bruised left shoulder, but it won't force him to miss any action. The Baylor product will look to begin March on a high note after averaging 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists over 10 February appearances.
