Davion Mitchell News: Coming off bench Friday

Mitchell is not in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Bulls on Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mitchell has started in each of the Raptors' last eight games, and over that span, he has averaged 6.8 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 rebounds over 27.0 minutes per contest. However, he will take on a reserve role Friday due to the return of Immanuel Quickley, who had been sidelined for those eight games Mitchell started in due to a left hip strain.