Davion Mitchell News: Dishes out seven assists

Mitchell supplied four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and five steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 131-128 overtime win over the Kings.

Mitchell put together one of his worst scoring performances of the young campaign, but he salvaged his night by tallying seven assists and a season-high five steals in the victory. It's also worth noting that he committed five turnovers, an area he'll need to clean up to remain relevant in the rotation once Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) returns to play. Overall, Mitchell has fared well in Quickley's absence and is averaging 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals over six straight starts.