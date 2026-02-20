Davion Mitchell News: Dishes out seven assists in win

Mitchell recorded seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 128-97 victory over the Hawks.

Mitchell was a late addition to the injury report Friday due to an illness but was ultimately cleared to play in the front end of this back-to-back set. After averaging 4.3 assists per game over his previous three outings, the 27-year-old point guard dished out a team-high seven dimes against Atlanta. Additionally, he swatted multiple shots for the first time this season and set a career high in blocks. Mitchell isn't guaranteed to score in double figures on a nightly basis, though he typically offers value through his assist numbers. Aside from his three blocks Friday, the Baylor product hasn't recorded many defensive stats of late, and he has totaled just two steals over his last six appearances.